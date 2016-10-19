Man, 73, dies after last week's three-vehicle crash near Chirk

A MAN seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Chirk last week has died.

The 73-year-old man from Ruabon was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital following the crash on Thursday, October 13.

North Wales Police have confirmed that the man has passed away.

He was one of the drivers involved in the smash on the A483 between the Halton roundabout and Ruabon.

Another two people who were travelling in the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit at North Wales Police on 101, or via the live webchat, quoting reference number U156113.