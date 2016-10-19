Connah's Quay High School set for 'biggest school refurb in Flintshire's history'

Multi-million pound plans to carry out “the biggest school refurb in Flintshire’s history” have been rubber stamped.

Flintshire Council’s cabinet has approved proposals to push forward with the major redevelopment of Connah’s Quay High School.

The plans, confirmed by the council’s chief officer for education and youth Ian Budd as the biggest school reburbishment in Flintshire’s history, will be processed immediately.

Mr Budd said: “We will now bring on board the construction and design partner because now what we will be getting into is a detailed design and costing to the project that is required to satisfy Welsh Government business case process.

“We would want to move to the design and construction partner phase as soon as possible and get through the design and business case work by the summer of next year which will then enable us to get through the timetable.”

Chris Bithell, the council’s cabinet member for education, added that the programme of improvements was proposed to be completed by 2019.

The work will see the replacement of the existing Design and Technology block and Art and Food Technology block.

The two-storey block will be replaced with a building of similar height comprising administration, design and technology, food tech, art and design and room for additional teaching provision, office space, toilets, lift, stairs and a plant room.

The school is one of the locations likely to take on the majority of pupils from the neighbouring John Summers High School in Queensferry when it closes in 2017.