Wrexham's Jolly Good Vehicle Rentals to enter liquidation next month

A VEHICLE leasing company based in Wrexham will enter liquidation next month.

Jolly Good Vehicle Rentals, based on the Pandy Industrial Estate in Wrexham, has gone into liquidation and has called in insolvency firm Parkin S Booth and Co to handle the process, which will begin on November 3.

There are also Jolly Good Van Hire franchises in Deeside, Crewe, Ely, Shrewsbury and Telford.

However the Leader understands that these sites are not affected.

A spokesman for Parkin S Booth and Co said: “We have been instructed to assist the Directors of Jolly Good Vehicle Rentals Limited to Liquidate the company.

“The company will proceed into Liquidation on 3 November 2016. This company operated from a depot in Wrexham.

"We are not instructed on any other company trading under the style of ‘Jolly Good Van Hire’.

“There are several other outlets which operate under different Limited Companies which are not involved in this liquidation."