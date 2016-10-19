 ad

Young boy taken to hospital following crash in Wrexham

Published date: 19 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

A young boy has been taken to hospital following a crash in Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to the Straight Mile in Llay shortly after 1.30pm following a collision between a car and a tractor.

The road was partially blocked during the incident and there was some minor disruption on the road while the two vehicles were recovered.

A spokesman for the Welsh ambulance service said: “We were called at about 1.35pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor on the Straight Mile in Llay.

"A rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance attended the scene and a young boy was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Past pictures from Bodhyfryd

  • l108dc6d
  • l10ac7f7
  • l108dc6e
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts