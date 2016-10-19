Young boy taken to hospital following crash in Wrexham

A young boy has been taken to hospital following a crash in Wrexham.

Emergency services were called to the Straight Mile in Llay shortly after 1.30pm following a collision between a car and a tractor.

The road was partially blocked during the incident and there was some minor disruption on the road while the two vehicles were recovered.

A spokesman for the Welsh ambulance service said: “We were called at about 1.35pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a tractor on the Straight Mile in Llay.

"A rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance attended the scene and a young boy was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."