Lives are lit up during festival at historic Basingwerk Abbey in Greenfield

A FESTIVAL which saw an abbey lit up has been hailed a huge success.

The Festival of Light, held at Basingwerk Abbey in Greenfield on Saturday, saw hundreds descend on the coastal spot for an evening of activities, music, art and projection.

The event, which saw nearly 800 people enjoy music in the abbey grounds, also saw a lantern parade and dance performance.

Cllr Derek Butler, Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said: “We are proud to be showcasing our diverse, attractive and vibrant coastal communities and associated heritage in this way.

“I am sure that visitors to our beautiful coastal region enjoyed the event immensely and will return in the future to explore the full range of visitor attractions Flintshire has to offer."

More than 130 people, mostly children, took part in making floating lanterns with local artists.

The lanterns were then released by artists Ben Davis and Judith Wood onto a millpond in the Greenfield Park.

Nearly 800 people enjoyed four live acoustic musical acts inside the Abbey Grounds.

Visitors brought picnics or took advantage of the café and barbecue.

Many people took part in a twilight lantern parade and then enjoyed the finale of the dance performance and projections.

Specialist art installations, dance pieces, film projections, music and workshops were created by NEW Dance, artists Ben Davis, Judith Wood, Rob Spaull, Ynyr Llwyd and Honor Pedican specifically for the festival.

This was achieved by working with participants from a range of coastal Flintshire communities and schools in a variety of activities throughout September.

The festival was organised by Flintshire Council’s arts, culture and events team with financial support from the Coastal Communities Fund and Cadw.

The Coastal Communities Fund is funded by the Government with income from the Crown Estate's marine assets.

It is delivered by the Big Lottery Fund on behalf of UK Government and the Devolved Administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Trefor Lloyd Roberts, arts, culture and events manager at Flintshire Council, said: “We would like to thank all those who volunteered and who worked on the project to make such a wonderful event and the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly fantastic.”