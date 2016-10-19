Caia Park man who took on epic year of challenges thanks supporters

A man who took on an epic year of charity challenges has returned to his hometown to thank some of his supporters.

Mark Rogers, 48, originally from Bryn Hafod in Caia Park, has raised more than £7,600 so far for the Alzheimer’s Society and covered more than 2,500 miles in a series of triathlons, half marathons and other endurance events in a challenge he dubbed his ‘Ironman Journey’.

During the year Mr Rogers cycled and ran the length of the UK four times, swam the length of the English Channel twice over, as well as cycling and running the height of Mount Everest three times.

“Personally, it’s a huge achievement. I feel an awful lot of pride from it,” he said.

“I’m left overwhelmed and humbled by all the generosity and support people have given me along the way.”

Yesterday Mr Rogers, who now lives in Wiltshire, visited the society’s Singing for the Brain group at St Margaret’s Church in Wrexham, where his mother Jenny volunteers, to thank them for donations during the year.

Singing for the Brain is a service provided by Alzheimer’s Society which uses singing to bring people together in a friendly and stimulating social environment.

He said: “The Singing for the Brain group have been very supportive of my fundraising challenge and they have received regular updates from my mother throughout the year on the challenges I have done and how the fundraising has progressed.

“As my campaign has come to a close, I felt it appropriate to visit the group personally to introduce myself and give them an update of the funds raised to date.”

Mr Rogers, a property engineering manager for Vodafone, only took up triathlons at the age of 45 and had never run a marathon before taking on the challenge.

The former Royal Navy engineer completed the challenges in memory of his father Stanley, who had the condition for about seven years before his death in 2012.

“I think he would take an awful lot of pride in it, just like my mother is,” he said.

“She’s very emotional about it. For me, giving her that sense of pride is a huge achievement.”

Mr Rogers wore the finisher t-shirt from the Ironman Wales Triathlon and showed group members the medals he had accumulated.

Among the challenges were five half marathons, the Brighton Marathon, the 95 mile Dragon Ride cycling event in South Wales and six triathlons of various distances.

He completed his schedule with the Oxford Half Marathon earlier this month, but the ‘main event’ was the Ironman Wales event in Tenby on September 18.

The intrepid fundraiser completed the course – which included a 2.4mile swim, 112 mile bicycle ride and a marathon run – in 17 hours.

Mr Rogers, has far exceeded his £2,000 target through a Just Giving page, donations via text message and contributions from the Vodafone Foundation.

He added that the support he had received from the public helped him “when the going got tough”.

Mr Rogers added that it was an honour to be able to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.

“It’s so under-funded so every little helps,” he said.

To learn more about the year of challenge, visit the Mark’s Ironman Journey Facebook page.