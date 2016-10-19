Man arrested on suspicion of arson attacks in Wrexham released on bail

A man arrested in connection with three arsons attacks on a housing estate has been bailed.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said yesterday the man, who was arrested on Friday in relation to three cars being set ablaze in Caia Park that morning, had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a Toyota Aygo on fire at Gernant at 1.30am on October 14 , a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Minafon fewer than 10 minutes later and a silver Volkswagen Golf in Coed Aben shortly afterwards. Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference U156273, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fashion show to be held at primary school

A fashion show will raise funds for a primary school and a youth choir.

The ladies fashion show will be held at Park Community School in Llay on Wednesday, November 9.

The show will raise funds for the school and the Dragonsong Youth Choir.

Tickets are £3. For more information call Rosemarie Edwards on 01244 570721 or Amanda Williams on 01978 853216.