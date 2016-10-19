Dean Keates wants players to show passion for Wrexham AFC

DEAN KEATES wants his players to show how much Wrexham Football Club means to them.

Wrexham were knocked out of the FA Cup last night as the Reds suffered a 3-2 fourth qualifying round replay defeat against Northern Premier League Division One South side Stamford at The Racecourse.

The visitors took a two-goal lead but Shaun Harrad reduced the deficit three minutes from the end and substitute Jordan Evans equalised with a superb strike in added time.

But Wrexham were on the end of an embarrassing cup upset as Stamford, who ply their trade three levels below the Reds, scored a 103rd minute winner to set up a trip to Hartlepool in the first round proper.

Keates, part of the interim management team alongside Joey Jones and Andy Davies, wants the players to perform as they did in the final 10 minutes of normal time, when they staged a comeback, at home to Bromley this weekend.

“It is a hard one to take but we said to the lads, you showed for 10 minutes what the club is about, and what the fans expect and what everybody expects,” said Keates.

“You have to take the rough with the smooth, it is part and parcel of being a footballer.

“They have got to get their chest out, come back and show a response on Saturday because this club means a lot to everybody.

“They have got to go out and show what it means to them now.

“It is a fan owned club, they want people out there who have got passion representing the club.”

Keates admits Wrexham, who drew 1-1 at Stamford on Saturday, had not performed well enough for the majority of the replay,

“For that 10 minutes the place was rocking again like what I have known it has been as a player,” said Keates. “We said to them for that 10 minutes you can hear what the fans can be like.

“We played on the front-foot, they get behind you and they back you.

“For 10 minutes they showed the desire and passion that I feel needs to be shown for 90 minutes representing the football club.”

Keates was disappointed with the defending for Stamford’s goals which all came from set-pieces.

“We conceded a penalty, we conceded a free-kick and we conceded from a corner so it is not good enough on that side,” added Keates.

“They have come from dead ball situations, you look back and see what can be addressed to put it right.”