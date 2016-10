A car was completely destroyed by fire in Penycae, Wrexham.

One crew from Wrexham was sent to Maes Teg at about 3.30pm yesterday after reports of a car fire.

The crew used two hose reel jets and one set of breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames, but the car was gutted by the fire and suffered 100 per cent fire damage.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had been accidental and caused by a fault with the car’s cigarette lighter.