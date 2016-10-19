Tributes to 'friendly and popular' Wrexham father-of-two who has died, aged 28

Tributes have been paid to a “friendly and respected’ young father.

Radoslaw Jemielita, of Heol Offa, Johnstown, Wrexham, died on Sunday, October 9, aged 28.

He leaves behind his partner of 11 years, Weronika Bien, 26, and their two sons Eryk, seven, and Felix, three.

A native of the town of Zary in Poland, Mr Jemielita moved to live in Wrexham in May 2009 and quickly established himself as a popular member of the community.

Mr Jemielita worked at TRW Automotive on Wrexham Industrial Estate.

He took up boxing at the Russ Williams Martial Arts Centre and recently began training for a charity UWCB event to raise money for Cancer Research.

Mr Williams, who runs the centre, said he’ll miss his friend ‘Rad’ and his partner Weronika is thinking of taking up boxing in his memory.

He said: “Rad really enjoyed the boxing training and said he’d like to carry on the training with us and was keen to learn the kicks.

“On October 3, he also signed up for the next charity boxing event on December 17.

“He had raised nearly £100 for cancer research. He was such a friendly guy, trained hard and was liked and respected by everyone that knew him.

“Weronika is hoping to start to train and would like to box in his memory some time in the future.”

Mr Williams added: “Weronika said her younger son Felix is so like him. He looks like his daddy, he is so smart and Eryk has his heart – he’s sensitive like daddy.

“We will be holding a raffle at our next UWCB boxing show on December 17 and Weronika would like the proceeds to help people like Rad who suffer from severe depression.”

The funeral mass for Mr Jemielita will take place on Friday at 12.30pm at St Mary’s Church in Regent Street, Wrexham town centre.

The mourners will then head off to Pentrebychan Crematorium.

An inquest was opened into Mr Jemielita’s death on Monday.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mr Jemielita was found by his sister and he confirmed to the inquest opening at Ruthin that the cause of death was hanging.

The inquest was then adjourned to a date next year yet to be confirmed.