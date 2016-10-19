Some Flintshire secondary schools 'letting pupils down' in their GCSE exams, claim angry councillors

SOME secondary schools are failing pupils in their final exams, angry councillors have said.

Members of Flintshire Council’s cabinet have expressed anger over the disparity in GCSE results between some secondary schools in the county.

During a meeting of the cabinet yesterday, members were told that while some schools saw almost 80 per cent of pupils achieving the desired Level Two plus indicator of five A* to C grades, including maths and English, others recorded results as low as 22 per cent.

Flintshire Council’s deputy leader Bernie Attridge said: “Governors and senior manager teams need to understand that our learners get one chance in life.

“It is all great on results day with headteachers and students jumping in the air but at the end of the day we have got other school pupils being absolutely failed.

“Will these schools go into special measures? It is the governors and senior manager teams that need to have a good look at themselves and think whether they are failing the children.

“We need to be serious that this is not acceptable and we are going to do something about it.”

According to provisional figures released by the council, 61.3 per cent of pupils achieved the benchmark, which was an improvement compared with last year and above the target set by the school effectiveness and improvement service for North Wales, known as GwE.

But it was indicated to councillors that low results in some schools was pulling the figure down for the entire county.

Cllr Derek Butler added: “What is the rationale behind Anglesey and Gwynedd having better education than us?

“We have got to improve because demands are going to be there in business.

“If we do not fill the places with people from Flintshire, jobs will be given to people outside the area.”

Leader of the council Aaron Shotton said that while there was concern with some of the provisional figures, most schools were performing well.

He said a breakdown of the figures should be brought back to members of the cabinet so they could understand areas where improvements need to take place.

Ian Budd, the council’s chief officer for education and youth, added schools that were found to be underperforming were placed in the council’s schools monitoring group where they underwent intense scrutiny in order to improve.

During the meeting, members of the council heard that during 2015/16, improvements can be noted in all areas, particularly in primary education and Key Stage three.

Before the meeting, Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for education Chris Bithell said: “There is no room for complacency and we are well aware that support is needed to help some schools refine their tracking systems to close the gap between projected and final performance.

”We remain committed to improving performance to ensure that our young people get the best possible start in life.

“Flintshire’s education service has many strengths and I am pleased to say that there has been considerable drive and determination to address issues and to further improve performance and outcomes for our learners.

“The council is carrying out a programme of school modernisation and its commitment to this programme remains strong.”