Gordon Anglesea trial: ‘Credible and real’ witnesses in historic abuse trial, jury told

Witnesses in the trial of former police officer Gordon Anglesea had been “raw, credible and real”, prosecuting barrister Eleanor Laws QC told the jury at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday.

In her closing speech she said that if it was an act, if the two who accused him of historic sex offences were lying, then they had given Oscar winning performances.

But defence barrister Tania Griffiths said there may have been Oscar winning performances – but those who “told whopping great lies” knew how to tell them.

She said the defendant was the victim of copycat allegations and claimed there had been collusion by witnesses.

Ex police superintendent Anglesea, 79, of Old Colwyn, denies four charges of sex assault against two complainants in the 1980s.

One says he was abused at the former attendance centre he ran when he was a police inspector, and the other says it happened to him at a house in Mold.

Miss Laws said both had been left damaged by the abuse and they had led chaotic lives of crime, and drug and alcohol addiction.

In the sixth week of the trial at Mold Crown Court she said the troubled lives of the two complainants did not mean they were bitter and lying.

She said they were abused because they were both in vulnerable situations.

Miss Laws said the complainants gave “Oscar winning performances you may think if they are lying.”

While some details may have been contradictory, on the big picture their evidence was “raw, credible and real”.

The defendant, she said, had tried to minimise his contact with men who were later convicted paedophiles.

While he should not be guilty by association, she alleged a connection with child abusers supported the allegations.

She urged jury members not to “leave your common sense at the door of the jury room”.

Miss Laws said they would mark the courage of the complainants who had come forward to give evidence, with a conviction.

Defence barrister Tania Griffiths QC said that those who told “whopping great lies” knew how to tell them and branded the allegations against her client “arrant nonsense”.

She warned of the danger of copycat allegations by people who wanted compensation by making false allegations.

“Absolutely it is an Oscar winning performance and you don’t need me to tell you that,” she said.

“Those who tell whopping great lies know how to tell them.”

There had been angry, shouting accusations from witnesses while Anglesea had shown a “stiff upper lip” with no shouting back, and no self-pity.

“Mr Anglesea is a decent man,” she said.

The attendance centre had been a creature of its time, a well-run establishment where the defendant had been firm with the boys.

Miss Griffiths told the jury that for a proper victim the system was right.

“But for someone who is not a proper victim it's a licence to print money,” she alleged.

The jury had been treated over the last six weeks to a smokescreen, she said. She warned of the danger of contamination of evidence and said that a Bryn Alyn home survivor’s web site, which closed down before the trial, had spoke about “all singing from the same hymn sheet” and “sticking together.”

There was talk of compensation, the top 16 abusers named by a number of people, and “similar fact evidence which got John Allen convicted last time”.

There was a risk of contamination at what she called “an Aladdin’s Cave” where people could pick up “a tailor made allegation.”

She suggested the complainants were making copycat allegations.

The jury were being asked to say there was no smoke without fire.

“The greatest risk is not from the allegations but all this nonsense you have heard of no smoke without fire,” she said.

If he had been a paedophile for years why had he not been arrested and put on trial before?

Despite all previous investigations, nothing had been found on him on arrest, there was nothing on his computer, there was no connection to paedophiles or to John Allen.

How would he have been able to conceal a double life for years?

Miss Griffiths said the allegations against Anglesea deserved no place in a criminal trial and claimed the police were desperate for a conviction.

