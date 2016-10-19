Wrexham AFC suffer FA Cup exit after shock 3-2 defeat against Stamford

WREXHAM suffered one of the most embarrassing night’s in the club’s proud history.

The Reds crashed out of the FA Cup as they were humbled by Stamford in the fourth qualifying round replay.

That’s right, a part-time side playing three levels below Wrexham in the Northern Premier League Division One South came to The Racecourse and won.

Wrexham have enjoyed some famous cup scalps over the years but this was as big an upset the Reds have been on the receiving end of.

The Reds were fortunate to go to a replay after Stamford missed a number of good chances in the second half at The Zeeco Stadium on Saturday, and they just weren’t good enough in the rematch.

These are worrying times for Wrexham who are looking for a new manager following last week’s sacking of Gary Mills, with the interim management team of Dean keates, Joey Jones and Andy Davies once again in charge last night.

It’s a big job for whoever comes in, and the cup exit means no extra finances that comes with a good run to bolster a squad that badly needs improving.

Wrexham had an unbelievable amount of possession, but despite seeing so much of the ball in a game they dominated, there was no end product.

After battling baack from 2-0 and taking the tie to extra-time thanks to an injury time equaliser, Stamford held their nerve to seal a famous win.

Wrexham’s starting line-up showed three changes from the side that started Saturday’s first meeting.

Centre-back Curtis Tilt and mdfielder Rob Evans returned from injury, while on-loan striker Gerry McDonagh was handed a first start since the start of September.

The trio came in for Martin Riley, missing as a pre-caution after feeling his hamstring, Jordan Evans and Tyler Harvey, who both dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

Wrexham went straight at Stamford from the first whistle and had a chance after just 75 seconds as McDonagh’s drive from outside the area was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Sam Donkin.

McDonagh went even closer after taking John Rooney’s shot but his shot from the edge of the box was parried.

It was all Wrexham and after Elliott Sandy’s effort fell well wide following a rare Stamford attack, the Reds continued their bright start.

Shaun Harrad, who gave Wrexham an early lead with his first goal for the club on Saturday, headed over the bar, Rooney wasn’t far away with a free-kick and McDonagh’s tame effort was comfortably saved by Donkin.

Jevani Brown fired wide as Stamford were given a brief respite, but Wrexham responded by working the ball down the right and McDonagh was just too high with a header from Rooney’s centre.

Chris Salt’s header was off target for Stamford, but Wrexham were getting into promising positions without testing Donkin who easily gathered Harrad’s scuffed shot.

And it was Stamford who went ahead on the stroke of half-time after Tilt was adjudged to have brought down Sandy in area following a long ball forward.

Lee Beeson, who converted his penalty to equalise for Stamford at the weekend, again made no mistake with his spot-kick and the visitors led at the break.

Wrexham should have been back on level terms two minutes into the second half, McDonagh pulled the ball back from the by-line for Rooney who had virtually an open goal but his shot was blocked by Sam Hill.

Sean Newton, McDonagh, Kai Edwards and Mark Carrington then all went close for the Reds.

Jordan Evans replaced Rooney in the 62nd minute, while Stamford had a rare sight of goal as substitute Ryan Robbins brought a rare save out of Shwan Jalal.

But Stamford scored from the resulting corner on 77 minutes. Hill’s delivery was nodded down by Salt and Kern Miller riffled the ball home.

Wrexham were given a lifeline three minutes from time as they made it 2-1, Hamza Bencherif knocked the ball down for Harrad, who fired home.

And Wrexham levelled in the second minute of injury time, sub Jordan Evans scoring with a fine strike.

And the youngster almost won it in the dying seconds, but he was thwarted by Donkin so the game went to extra-time, and he quickly forced another save when the action resumed.

Another Jordan Evans effort was brilliantly tipped behind by Donkin, who also saved from Rob Evans as Wrexham bossed the first period.

But Stamford were back in front in the 103rd minute, Jake Duffy beating Jalal with a well executed free-kick.

Stamford saw the game out and they will go to Hartlepool in the next round.

And Keates wants the Wrexham players to show what the club means to them.

“You have to take the rough with the smooth, it is part and parcel of being a footballer,” said Keates, who saw Wrexham battle back from 2-0 to take the tie to extra-time where Stamford scored their winner.

“They have got get their chests out, come back and show a response on Saturday because this club means a lot to everybody and they have got to go out and show what it means to them now.

“The fans have every right (to be hurting), it is a fan-owned club and they want people out there who have got passion representing them.”