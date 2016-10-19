Site for new household recycling facility in Flintshire still not confirmed

Council bosses are yet to find a confirmed site for the creation of a new recycling centre in the county.

Members of Flintshire Council’s cabinet were told at a meeting yesterday that proposals to build a Household Recycling Centre to replace the facilities in Flint and Connah’s Quay were not yet off the ground.

Kevin Jones, the council’s cabinet member for waste strategy, said: “With the Flint and Connah’s Quay element, a site has been identified but isn’t available at this time.

“Until such time as a site comes to fruition then both current sites will continue as is. I’m mindful that I don’t want there to be a hiatus – we have started looking at other options should our original plan not be available to us.

“That is something I will be looking at later within this financial year should that be the case.”

Earlier in the year, responding to the views of local residents, the council’s Cabinet approved the provision of five localised HRCs.

Design work is underway for improvements to the sites at Buckley and Mold that will provide consistency in the standard of facilities and recycling opportunities offered at Greenfield and Sandycroft.

During the meeting yesterday, cabinet members also approved plans to purchase a new fleet of recycling recovery vehicles to improve recycling levels in the county.

RRV’s are lightweight, more fuel efficient and equipped with multi-compartments that allow for the collection of a wider range of recyclable materials, along with food waste, in one visit.

Without changing the frequencies of collection, their introduction would not only help to increase the volume and quality of recyclable materials collected but reduce fuel costs and also assist the Council in reducing its carbon footprint.

The wagons are set to be in place by September 2017.

It comes as the council face increasingly tough recycling targets implemented by the Welsh Government or face large penalties.