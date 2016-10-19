Concerns raised over level of hate crime taking place in Flintshire

Hate crime is a problem in the county and must be tackled, councillors have warned.

Members of Flintshire Council expressed concern after figures showed almost 50 recorded incidents of hate crime in the county in 2015/16.

They were warned that as reporting is currently low, the figures are likely to be higher.

It comes after members of Flintshire Council approved a notice of motion expressing their commitment to tackling hate crime following the vote to leave the European Union.

During a meeting of the council’s cabinet yesterday, Cllr Chris Bithell said: “When full council discussed this notice of motion, one or two members were suggesting there was not a problem in Flintshire.

”These figures demonstrate that we do have a problem.

”We are very much aware of the fact that these cases are not reported and it is good that this has been picked up and we are addressing this.”

According to figures released by the council, there has been a slight drop in the number of cases over the three years prior to the Brexit vote.

In 2013/14 there were 70 reported incidents of hate crime, while in 2014/15 there were 66 reported incidents and in 2015/16 there were 49.

Some concerns were raised during the meeting that while the issues raised were important, there were not enough resources to fully tackle the issue.

Cllr Derek Butler said: “Aims are all well and good but if we don’t have the resources to make meaningful impacts it is just a paper exercise.”

It came during a discussion of the council’s Strategic Equality Plan, a document the council is required to form to identify objectives every four years.

Billy Mullin, the council’s cabinet member for corporate management, said: “Some comments have been quite enlightening and I think nationally we have got problems with reporting hate crimes.

”This is a difficult area but it is an essential part of what we need to do. Although funding is an issue, we have got to do this.”