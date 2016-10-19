Donations in memory of popular Wrexham bodybuilder will help homeless people

Hundreds of pounds donated in memory of a popular bodybuilder will help bring hope to some of society’s most vulnerable people.

A collection of £670, donated by friends and family members at the funeral of Leon Davies, is helping to make a difference at the Tŷy Nos night shelter in Wrexham.

Leon, aged 37, from Wrexham, was found dead in the River Clywedog at Erddig on September 17. Donations given at his funeral in Pentrebychan Crematorium have been donated to the night shelter, managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association in Holt Road, Wrexham.

Senior project officer Andrew Edwards said: “Leon’s mum Diane Williams came in person to visit the night shelter along with other family members and friends to see some of the items we’ve purchased with the kind gifts donated in Leon’s memory.

“All the staff and service-users are deeply touched by the generosity of this gift and the kindness shown by Leon’s family for others, in what is such a difficult time.

“We’ve been able to purchase a wide range of items including rucksacks, towels, blankets, tea, coffee, sugar and toiletries which will make a huge difference to the lives of many vulnerable men and women.”

Hundreds of people attended Leon’s funeral at the end of September where tributes were paid to the popular young man who loved motorbikes, fishing and bodybuilding, and who worked at the Powerzone gym.

Leon had been a pupil at Alexandra Infants School and Gwenfro Junior School before studying at the Groves.

On leaving school, he got a job at EP Packaging and worked there until it closed in 2012.

In later years, he took up bodybuilding and worked at the Powerzone gym.

Following the funeral, balloons were released in his memory from the Hand Inn on Holt Road.