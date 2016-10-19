Young woman from Wrexham hurled glass at best friend in pub

A young woman, branded a troublemaker in drink by a judge, hurled a glass at her best friend in a pub.

Melissa Williams, 20, became upset and looked away when CCTV footage of the attack at a Wrexham public house was played to a court.

Williams, of Chapel Terrace at Ponciau near Wrexham, admitted a wounding charge, but she avoided immediate custody.

At Mold Crown Court, she received a 12-month sentence of youth detention suspended for 18 months.

She was placed on rehabilitation and put on a 6-30pm to 6 am curfew until January 18 next year – deliberately to cover the Christmas and New Year period.

Judge Nicolas Parry told her there were many aspects of the case that made it serious.

“Out of control of your senses in drink in a public place, on licensed premises, in the presence of many people, you attacked a female when she was sitting down ,” he said.

She deliberately threw a glass into her face.

It caused numerous facial cuts, one deep, leaving possible life-time scarring.

“Incidents of glassing in public are far too common and they have to be stopped,” Judge Parry told her.

Williams had numerous convictions “that all go to indicate that you are a troublemaker when in drink.”

He said she was only 20, it was not premeditated but an impulsive act in drink, and mercifully the injuries were not as serious as they could have been.

Judge Parry said he also had regard to the fact Williams had supervised contact to her son aged five.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said that on Saturday, April 30 the two women, described as best friends, met up at 1pm in the Oswestry area , arrived in Wrexham at 4.30pm where they went to a number of public houses, ending up as The Last Orders in Abbot Street.

The recollection of complainant Natalie Myles was hazy because of the drink she had taken but she recalled an argument and the defendant appearing jealous that a man had bought her a drink.

The CCTV, played to the court, showed that at about 7.40pm she took the victim’s drink from her, threw the contents at her, and then glass into her face.

She was immediately ejected.

The victim had a number of cuts to the face – the most serious being a deep cut to the nose.

Ceri Evans, defending, said her client suffered anxiety and depression.

The incident had scared her and she realised she needed help and had sought assistance with her mental health.

She was only 20, had a difficult background, had a baby at 15, now had supervised contact with her son, and she had used alcohol from an early age. Life events had taken her toll on her which had an impact on her emotionally.

“Since this offence she has started counselling ,” he said.

“Such is her concern for her behaviour that evening she realises that she needs professional help.”

Williams no longer went out drinking and had made positive changes to her lifestyle. She had shown sincere distress and genuine remorse and expressed disbelief at what she had done to her best friend, who the court heard wanted to continue a friendly relationship when the case was over.