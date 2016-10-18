Hawarden grandmother recalls her Downton-Abbey style childhood at Soughton Hall

A HAWARDEN grandmother went back to her Downton Abbey-style childhood at a stately manor house after she responded to a history appeal from its new owners.

Eve Taylor, 72, was invited by new Soughton Hall Hotel owner James Ramsbottom to a private tea at the former Bishop’s Palace which was revamped in the 1800s by the famous Sir Charles Barry, whose iconic work includes the Houses of Parliament and Highclere Castle of Downton Abbey fame.

Eve saw an appeal by James for people to come forward with memories, photos and artefacts which will help him to preserve and share the story of the great hall near Northop in Flintshire, which was built in 1714 by Edward Conway.

Eve Taylor is pictured with Elle R Leisure MD James Ramsbottom whose company took over Soughton Hall Hotel in February.

Her ancestors have a long history of serving the Bankes family who took over the striking Grade II* listed building in 1815 and continued to live in it with a team of servants until it was sold and turned into a hotel in the 1980s.

It all started with Eve’s great grandfather, John William Brookes, of Shropshire, who arrived at Soughton Hall from a nearby Nannerch estate in 1901 when he took up the role of gamekeeper.

Eve said: “He later became the gardener when he retired and I am told he had the gardens always looking immaculate.

Eve (left) aged 13 is pictured with younger sister Elizabeth in the Stable courtyard at Soughton Hall

“That’s what people remembered, and he also looked after the kitchen garden too which served the Hall with fresh produce.

“When he became too old to carry on with his duties at Soughton Hall, he moved in with one of his younger sons who was the gamekeeper to Mr Bevan at Halkyn Castle.

“This is when my grandfather, his eldest son, Thomas Llewelyn Brookes, came from the Mostyn estate to take over as gamekeeper.”

Eve’s mother Aida Mary Brookes, known as Molly, carried on the family tradition and became a maid at Soughton Hall and the family, including her father Eric Bebbington, lived in a flat above the Stables restaurant long before it was an eaterie and when there were carriages still in the garages.

Eve, who has a daughter and two granddaughters, said: “We had the flat above the stables and Mr Gaimer the chauffeur had the room at the end.

Eve is pictured (far right) with Nicholas Bankes behind her and Frances Bankes and Eve’s younger sister Elizabeth sitting on Soughton Hall’s donkey, taken in about 1955

“I was three or four when we first came to live there in 1948 and I remember going from Soughton Hall to school and back every day.”

She added: “There were still horse carriages in the garages when I was there as a child. They weren’t used and I remember looking at them and thinking they looked quite forlorn and a bit ghostly.

“I was very close to my grandparents. They were lovely people and I loved living there. It was idyllic.

“I was known as my grandfather’s shadow because I was always following him round the place.”

Eve was frequently invited to play with the young members of the Bankes family and struck up a strong friendship with Nicholas and Frances, who were the grandchildren of Wynne and Elizabeth Bankes and the children of their youngest son David. Elizabeth, known to her family as ‘Te Te’ was the last member of the Bankes family to live at Soughton Hall before it was sold as a hotel.

Mr Ramsbottom is managing director of Elle R Leisure, which took over Soughton Hall earlier this year and has already spent £150,000 refurbishing the great hall.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to hear from people like Eve who have responded to our appeal and are sharing their own personal memories and information about the story of this great house.”

He added: “One of my main aims over the coming months is to inject more of the history back into the Hall so we can share it with the many people who visit.

“It’s important to me and all the team here that the fantastic tales wrapped up in the fabric of the building are preserved for the future.”