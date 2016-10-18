Welsh Olympic swimming star Jazz Carlin urges more people to take the plunge

One-in-three UK adults are not confident in the water, according to a new survey. Trying to change all that is Olympic hero Jazz Carlin who visited Wrexham this weekend to encourage adults to take the plunge and gwt back in the pool.

Jamie Bowman speaks to the Welsh swimmer and looks back on a summer of success for the double silver medalist...

WELSH swimming star Jazz Carlin knows a thing or two about motivation.

The double Olympic medal winner, who visited Wrexham’s Total Fitness on Sunday, has been getting up at the crack of dawn for training ever since making her first age group nationals at the age of 11 despite admitting she is anything but a “morning person”.

Jazz was on hand to offer her expertise at the free-60 minute swim session in Wrexham and, along with three-times Commonwealth champion James Goddard, she is hoping her tips can assist those who say they’re not confident in the water.

“It’s a great chance for me to get out there and meet people who are excited about getting in the pool,” says Jazz.

“We’re learning all the different strokes and the fundamentals of being in the pool as well as making sure they are safe in the water.

“It’s wonderful to see so many people want to get involved.”

The ‘Dive In’ initiative has been launched in response to recent research from Speedo, which revealed that only one-in-three swimmers surveyed in Wales could swim more than four lengths (100m) of front crawl proficiently, even though 65 per cent of British adults recognised swimming as the best exercise for a full body workout.

“For me, when I was at school and even now, the pool was the one place I could escape from everything.

“I did not have to worry about anything apart from actually being in the pool,” says Jazz.

“I could enjoy taking my mind off the stress of whatever was going on in my life and just switch off.

“Whether it’s testing yourself physically or just enjoying switching off, there are so many ways you can enjoy being in the swimming pool.

“Funnily enough, my mum isn’t the best in the pool because she didn’t really start at a young age, but the more I get her in the water and build her confidence up, the more she enjoys it.

“It really doesn’t matter what age you are. You can pick things up quite quickly and there are so many different training aids.

“There are lots of different people here at different levels and hopefully I’ll have helped them getting that confidence in the water and make them feel safe so they can start enjoying it and learn the basics.”

Crucial to Jazz’s success has been the support of her family.

She credits her mum and dad as one of the main reasons why she has scaled the heights of her sport.

She said: “I’ve been so lucky with all the support I’ve had.

“From a young age, going to the swimming pool with my dad was my favourite part of the week.

“Since then I’ve met so many different people and I think it’s really helped me develop as a person.

“But it’s been my mum and dad who have always been there whether it’s been the early mornings or driving me to competitions on the weekend.

“They’ve given up so much of their time and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

Jazz made her first GB senior team when she was 18 at the 2009 World Championships and came away with a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

By the time the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow came round, she had improved so much she won a gold medal in the 800m freestyle and a silver in the 400m freestyle, becoming the first Welsh female swimmer to win a Commonwealth title since Pat Beavan at the 1974 Commonwealth Games.

Then this summer, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, she won a silver medal in the 400m freestyle and the 800m freestyle as the GB swimmers prospered in Brazil with the total of six medals.

“The Games were a bit of a whirlwind really,” she laughs.

“It was an incredible experience and I’ve still got to pinch myself really.

“Obviously it took a lot of hard work and years of training, but to finally achieve the dream I’d been thinking about since I was a young girl was incredible.

“It was such an honour to represent Great Britain and to be standing on the podium seeing our flag being raised was so surreal. I still have to look at the medals to actually believe it happened.”

From Adam Peaty’s brilliant swimming gold, which set the tone on day two, to Joe Joyce’s silver on the final day, Team GB scaled memorable new heights in Rio but the swimming team were especially under pressure after missing their medals target in 2012 and having their funding cut.

“I see how hard these guys work and sometimes swimming isn’t the most sociable sport or the easiest to take part in,” she says.

“Once we got that momentum going and started bringing in the medals, it was great to be part of that team.

“We were all so supportive of each other. It was like one big family.”

As for the future, Jazz is enjoying showing off her medals at her swimming school and local schools and hospitals, but with the World Championships taking place in Budapest next year, it’s time to return to hard training and those dreaded early mornings.

“I’ve never been a morning person and my coach is always trying to pick me up in the mornings,” she adds.

“It’s never easy when you’ve got to dive into a freezing cold pool in winter and you don’t want to get out of bed.

“But I do it for that end goal and the opportunity to race in those big competitions and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

For more information about the Dive In campaign, go to speedo.co.uk/dive-in