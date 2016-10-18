Wrexham's Christmas lights switch on returns after three-year absence... with Towie star doing the honours

FOR the first time in three years, Wrexham is set to have a proper Christmas lights switch on.

Since 2013, civic cuts have meant the town centre spectacle has been reduced to a lantern parade but, thanks to the Rotary Club of Wrexham Glyndwr, it is returning in style.

The lights are to be turned on in Queens Square in Wrexham town centre by reality TV star Ricky Rayment from The Only Way is Essex.

He is about to star in the Cinderella panto at the Stiwt Theatre in Rhos and is just one of many highlights of the switch-on event being organised.

It takes place on Thursday, Novermber 17 from 5pm and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The aim will be to bring something back to the community and raise much needed money for charity.

It is being supported by Wrexham Council and THIS (art gallery) projects who are helping put final details in place.

The lights will be switched on at 7.30pm by TOWIE star Ricky and he will be joined by the mayor of Wrexham, Cllr John Pritchard, the Rhos Male Voice Choir, the cast of Cinderella, Miss Wrexham and Queen Elsa from the film Frozen.

More acts are yet to be announced.

Local band Y Gogs and singers including a school choir put together by musical director Kevin Whitley.

It is made up of pupils from Ysgol Cefn Mawr, Victoria CP, Barkers Lane CP, Ysgol Rhostyllen and Ysgol Wats Dyke who will combine to open this year’s show all singing together for the first time.

A lantern parade will go through town along with Santa and real Iive reindeer.

The night will be finished off with a spectacular fireworks display.

There will also be fairground rides big and small and festive stalls for all.

Fiona Bassett, president of the rotary club, said: “It’s going to be a fabulous night for both young and old. There will be something to entertain everyone.

“Rotary is an international service organisation whose stated human rights purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace around the world

Sam Foulkes, the club’s events organiser, added: “We’re all working really hard behind the scenes to try and make this event as safe and enjoyable as we can.

“We are currently putting final plans in place to ensure everyone has a great night and enjoys themselves with the acts we have booked.

“We hope the people of Wrexham will come out and support this event and help us raise as much money as possible for charity.

“We want events like this in Wrexham to show what a great town we are, so make Wrexham your destination this Christmas.”