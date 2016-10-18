Budding Wrexham performer, 12, receives special message from 'Lord of the Dance'

A BUDDING performer was overjoyed when she received a special message fom the ‘Lord of the Dance’.

Emma Ray, 12, received a signed photo from international dance star Michael Flatley after she landed the lead role in Peter Pan at William Aston Hall in Wrexham.

Her father Clive, 44, of Borras, told how he took Emma to see a performance of Dangerous Games at Wembley, which was the performer’s last ever show.

Clive arranged for Emma to meet Michael – famous for sell-out productions such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance – after the show, where he chatted with her for 40 minutes.

Clive said: “She’s watched all the DVDs before. She just loves dance, so to meet him was like a dream come true.

”She didn’t want to meet Jessie J or One Direction or anyone like that, she wanted to meet Michael Flatley.

“He was amazing with her. He signed everything for her, spoke to her about dancing and what plans she had for the future.”

The star told Clive that he would follow Emma’s progress and asked him to “let him know if she does something big”.

The Darland High School pupil landed the role in the panto by the Wrexham-based Delta Academy of Dance and Performing Arts, which she had attended since she was three.

Clive contacted Michael’s manager and Emma received a signed picture earlier this month with the message “Well done, follow your dreams”.

“Emma was absolutely over the moon,” Clive said

“She couldn’t believe it because the picture she had with Michael Flately was all over her screensavers and everything. She just loves everything to do with dance and performing.”

Emma, who lives with her mother Gill in Rhosddu, hopes to go on to study performing arts at college and university.

The panto, which will be held on December 2 and 3, stars TV presenter Reece Ryan as the villainous Captain Hook.

For more information on the pantomime visit www.deltaacademy.co.uk.