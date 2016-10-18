Singer from Wrexham band Neck Deep returns home from USA tour after death of his father

Neck Deep singer Ben Barlow has returned early from a tour of the US after the death of his father.

A message posted on the Wrexham-based band’s Twitter account said Ben, from Rhostyllen, had flown home to be with family after his dad, Terry, died while the group was on tour with American bands Pierce The Veil and I Prevail.

But the tour was not cancelled and the rest of the band carried on with the remaining dates in Terry’s memory before finishing the tour in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday.

The statement said: “Hey guys,

”As some of you have may already heard, Ben has had to leave tour and head home immediately to be home with his family after the distressing news of his Father, Terry Barlow’s passing.

”From all us at the ND UNIT, we send our deepest condolences and all of our love to the Barlow family in this difficult time.

“We, at the ND UNIT had the difficult decision of whether or not to cancel the last few shows of this tour, or carry on with our crew members and some guests to finish it off in honour of Ben and his Dad, Terry. We’ve chosen the latter!

“We will be playing the remaining dates of the Made To Destroy tour with Pierce The Veil with our friends and crew filling in for Ben while he can’t be here.

“Along with this, we’ll be doing a special run of the Terry Barlow Records tees and we will donate 100 per cent of the profits to charity, but we’ll have more details on this in the coming weeks.

“We appreciate all of the kind words and support you have for Ben and the rest of the Barlow family in this time and would love for those of you coming to the next few shows to come and sing as loudly as you can to help us through.

“Thank you for your respect and understanding

“Love, the ND UNIT!”