Gordon Anglesea trial: No signs of abuse at centre, court told

A schoolboy friend of one of the complainants in the Gordon Anglesea trial, who attended the attendance centre at Wrexham with him, told a jury he never saw anything untoward.

The man, now 49, said he had been friends with one of the men who says he was seriously sexually assaulted on a bench in the changing rooms at the centre in St Joseph’s School in Wrexham in the 1980s.

The witness told Mold Crown Court yesterday that they had been friends in school, were sent to the attendance centre at the same time and they went on the bus together. He had seen him off and on since.

In evidence, he said that when he first went to the centre, Anglesea told him to behave himself and to do as he was told but he had not seen him afterwards in the changing rooms or the showers.

He did not recall any staff members in the showers.

They did gym activities and sometimes had exercises outside but did not recall the complainant being held back in the changing rooms.

The complainant had never said he had a problem at the centre.

Asked by Tania Griffiths QC, defending, if he had any concerns about what Anglesea did, he replied: “Not at all.” He had never seen the complainant upset.

The witness said he had not seen anyone assaulted by a member of staff and no one had complained to him about being sexually abused. Cross-examined by barrister Eleanor Laws QC, prosecuting, he said it was 35 years ago, in 1981, when he was at the centre.

Some two months before he gave a statement to the police he had seen the complainant for a couple of beers but they had not discussed the attendance centre. The complainant had never suggested to him that anything had occurred between him and Anglesea.

He did not recall the complainant being held back and being late attending woodwork classes and said he did not remember races being held outside.

The complainant told the jury he was good at running, and was held back in races so he would be last in the showers, where he claims he was sexually assaulted.

Anglesea, 79, of Old Colwyn, denies four charges of sexual assault on two complainants.

One says he was abused at the centre and the other says it happened at a house in Mold.

Proceeding.