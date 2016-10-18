Burglary gang member jailed for four years after targeting Asian families for valuable gold

A member of a gang of burglars said to have targeted Asian families for the valuable gold they had in their homes has been jailed for four years.

In September sentences totalling 42 years were imposed on other gang members who admitted the conspiracy.

Patrick Doran received two-and-a-half years for his part in the conspiracy, which he admitted, and 18 months for a separate burglary in Wolverhampton.

Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court yesterday, told Doran, 30, at the time of the Ruthin Road Caravan Site at Wrexham but now of Beckett Street in Bilston, Wolverhampton, that he was being sentenced for the conspiracy on the basis of two burglaries and that on a second day went with two other serious conspirators who were involved in the disposal of stolen goods at a pawn brokers.

But he was a member of a conspiracy which involved as many as 37 burglaries in Chester, the Wirral, the Welsh borders and the Midlands.

It was planned, sophisticated gang crime involving the deliberate targeting of the Asian community and they had also targeted the elderly and the vulnerable.

His role in the conspiracy could not be looked upon in isolation.

In one of the two burglaries he had been involved in, a retired gentleman had been confronted.

At a time when he knew that police were looking for him, because of his association with others, he committed another burglary in Wolverhampton where an Asian family had been targeted and a female returned home to find two men on the landing walking between bedrooms.

The judge took into account his guilty pleas, the fact that they were day time burglaries and he had no convictions for burglary.

Defence barrister Philip Tully said his client had mental health problems and had been persuaded by others to get involved.

He was a family man with a wife and children, he was in employment, and he was the main carer for a severely disabled family member.

The conspiracy involved a large number of burglaries over a considerable period of time but Doran had been involved in two burglaries only.

The earlier hearing was told that stolen cars had been used and the burglars got clothes from charity shops – including Beatle wigs – to disguise themselves.

They were ‘forensically-aware’, with evidence of scenes being cleaned. Latex gloves were used and bleach was poured to prevent possible detection and numerous bleach bottles were recovered from the vehicles used.

Property to the value of more than £100,000 had been stolen.

Asian families’ homes were deliberately targeted, the judge said, because offenders believed that high value gold would be in their homes.

“The conspiracy caused great concern to the Asian community,” he said.