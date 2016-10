A 15-YEAR-OLD student who had been found hanged has died in hospital.

Joshua Jones, of Chevrons Road, Shotton, died on Tuesday, October 11, at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool after being transferred from the Countess of Chester Hospital where he was first taken.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said at the opening of an inquest in Ruthin on Monday that the cause of death was a severe hypoxic brain injury.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.