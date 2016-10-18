Protesters to march in Wrexham over plans to axe fire crew

PEOPLE angry at plans to cut one of Wrexham’s fire crews will march in protest on the morning of Bonfire Night.

Protesters will gather at Island Green in Wrexham at 11am on Saturday, November 5, before marching behind the Fire Brigade Union fire engine towards Queens Square in the town centre.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority needs to slash almost £1 million from its budget and has proposed to do so by cutting one of Wrexham’s full-time fire crews, but the plans have been met with opposition from members of the public, the Fire Brigade’s Union and politicians.

Last month, protesters met outside the new £15 million fire and ambulance service station on Croesnewydd Road to voice disbelief at the proposed cuts.

Prominent figures in the community, including Clwyd South MP Susan Elan Jones, Wrexham Council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard and members of Caia Park Community Council, have criticised the proposals, saying that to cut one of the crews would “put lives at risk”.

A public consultation into the proposals began last month and people are being urged to make their voices heard in a bid to stop the cuts.

Caia Park Community Council members unanimously passed a motion urging the NWFRA to reconsider the proposals.

The motion read: “Wrexham’s fire services are already dealing with 43 per cent of all North Wales arson and a large proportion of the road traffic accidents across the North.

“As community councillors, we are very aware of the work being done in terms of fire prevention that needs enhancing to proactively stop fires, but there will always be a need for a comprehensive emergency service that has the firefighters and appliances available to deal with any incident.

“This proposal comes at a time when £15m has been spent on a brand new combined station in the town with the ambulance service.

“This makes even less when you consider that the Welsh Government is anticipating a 20 per cent rise in the borough’s population over the coming years and the new prison opens in 2017.

“Both will inevitably mean more work for our fire service.

“This council calls on the NWFRA to scrap its plan to cut Wrexham’s fire service and supports proper funding of this essential emergency service.

“This council also resolves to ask other community councils in the Wrexham area to support the motion.”

Rhos Community Council also backed the motion and said the extra cost of keeping the crew could be met by a small rise in council tax across north Wales.

They also questioned why Wrexham was the only local authority area in the region to face proposals to cut its fire service.

For details on the consultation visit www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk