Expansion plans for dairy in Minera given the go-ahead by council

Expansion plans at a village dairy preparing to take on a major supermarket contract have been given the go-ahead after a site visit.

Wrexham Council’s planning committee approved the proposed expansion of Tomlinson's Dairies Ltd in Minera, which will be processing an extra 100 million litres of milk per year after winning a contract to supply Sainsbury’s stores in Wales as well as some in England.

But councillors at a meeting after the site visit on Friday delegated powers to officers to discuss the removal of an access to the A525 from a proposed car park on Gwernygaseg Road.

Councillors have previously deferred a decision due to investigate traffic movement in and out of the industrial site from the five crosses junction, and also to and from a proposed staff car park off Gwernygaseg Road in phase two.

The visual impact of phase three, which includes the extension of a blow moulding building, was also cited.

After the site visit, Cllr David I Bithell proposed a condition that Tomlinson's funds a consultation on reducing the speed limit along Gwernygaseg Road to 40mph.

Cllr David Griffiths – who voted against phase two - was among those who voiced concerns about the junctions on the road, and was also worried about an increase in vehicle movements.

Planning and control manager David Williams said members could decide to delegate powers to officers to discuss with Tomlinson'ss the option of having traffic access the car park through the industrial estate rather than from road.

Of the Gwernygaseg Road junction onto the A525, Cllr Griffiths added: “To me that is a dangerous junction. If it walks, looks and talks like a duck, it’s a duck, and that’s a dangerous junction.”

Mr Williams added that members had to be “really careful with this”.

The proposed means of access into site and the existing junction of Gwernygaseg Road onto the A525 met Welsh Government visibility standards, he said.

Mr Williams warned the council would end up in a “another situation where if we use that as a reason to refuse the application, where we will not be able to defend it and we will have an award of costs against us”.

He told councillors: “I’m not holding a gun to anyone’s head as a threat, but I think you do need to be mindful that we will struggle, and it’s a clear case of costs.”

Cllr Paul Pemberton said having vehicles access the car park via the industrial estate rather than having an access from the car park on Gwernygaseg Road might cause congestion on the site itself.

But he added that the access from the A525 at that entrance was a “much safer option”.

“I just feel that once they’re off the junction and they’ve got a bit of a queue going into the car park or getting out and everybody’s safe, let it be, but I think this is a much safer option.”

The first phase was approved by eight votes to one, with Cllr Bernie McCann voting against and one abstention recorded.

Councillors voted to by a margin of six votes to three to allow phase two, with the added condition of the speed limit consultation. Cllr McCann again abstained.

Plans for the final phase, an extension of the blow moulding building and landscaping work, was passed by a margin of nine to one.