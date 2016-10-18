Public inquiry to begin into homes plan in Broughton

A public inquiry into controversial plans to build homes on land earmarked for a road interchange will begin today.

The inquiry will look into proposals to extend a current development at Chester Road in Broughton to include an additional 36 homes.

Applicant U&I Group PLC and Bloor Homes lodged an appeal in 2015 after Flintshire Council failed to make a decision on the proposal.

It came after the Welsh Government requested that a decision be delayed until a study on a proposed interchange for the A55 at the site be completed.

In documents submitted alongside the appeal, the applicant said: “While no objections have been raised against the application, Welsh Government Highways have responded by placing a holding direction preventing determination of the application until a feasibility study on the requirement for a new all movement interchange affecting the appeal site, at J36 of the A55 has been completed.

“The response from the Welsh Government highways also includes a request for further information in relation to the acoustic report submitted with the application.

“The appellants have submitted within this application and an earlier application, sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the all movement interchange is not required and therefore they disagree with the stance of the local planning authority and the Welsh Government Highways to withhold the determination of the application until such a feasibility study has been completed.”

The application site falls outside the settlement boundary for Broughton, and on greenfield land.

The applicant argued that the site was originally identified for housing, but due to proposals to expand Broughton Shopping Park in 2007, the area was earmarked for the road improvements.

The applicant added: “That extension has not taken place and there is now no need for the interchange to be upgraded.

“The appeal site lies immediately adjacent to the Broughton settlement boundary and represents a logical and sustainable extension.”

The public inquiry will be held at County Hall, Mold, at 10am.