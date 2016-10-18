Man killed after being hit by train near Flint Railway Station has been named

A MAN who was hit by an Arriva train in Oakenholt near Flint has been named as 24-year-old Arkadiusz Dawid, from Flint.

At the opening of an inquest in Ruthin yesterday John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mr Dawid, a Polish unemployed factory worker, was found on the railway line after police were contacted by Arriva Trains Wales at 5.05pm on October 10 . He was declared dead at the scene at just before 5.20pm.

Confirmation of the cause of death has been deferred at the inquest which was adjourned to a date to be fixed.