 ad

Man killed after being hit by train near Flint Railway Station has been named

Published date: 18 October 2016 |
Published by: Amy Sargeson 
Read more articles by Amy Sargeson  Email reporter

 

A MAN who was hit by an Arriva train in Oakenholt near Flint has been named as 24-year-old Arkadiusz Dawid, from Flint.

At the opening of an inquest in Ruthin yesterday John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said Mr Dawid, a Polish unemployed factory worker, was found on the railway line after police were contacted by Arriva Trains Wales at 5.05pm on October 10 . He was declared dead at the scene at just before 5.20pm.

Confirmation of the cause of death has been deferred at the inquest which was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Past pictures from Mold

  • l10a98ed
  • l10a98b8
  • l10a98bc
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts