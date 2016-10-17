John Askey says he would be interested in vacant Wrexham AFC job

JOHN ASKEY is definitely interested in becoming the new Wrexham manager.

Askey is currently in charge at National League rivals Macclesfield Town where he is operating under limited funds but has guided the Silkmen to fifth position.

The 51-year-old is under contract at Moss Rose but would consider taking over at Wrexham if an official approach was made by the Reds’ board.

“I think you have got to be interested if a club like Wrexham came calling,” said Askey. “At the end of the day I am under contract at Macclesfield.

“I can’t apply because I am at Macclesfield but I am sure if anybody wants me from Wrexham, they know what I have done and I am sure they will be in touch with Macclesfield.

“If Wrexham are interested in me that is where it has got to come form.”

Askey is bookmakers’ favourite to take over from Gary Mills, who was sacked on Thursday following Wrexham’s poor start to the season, but he insists it is purely speculation that he has lined up for The Racecourse job.

“People talk but I have not been in touch with Wrexham and Wrexham have not been in touch with me,” said Askey.

“It is flattering to be linked with a club like Wrexham, they are potentially one of the biggest clubs in the Conference.

“It is nice when you get linked with a club like Wrexham, it shows you are doing something right.”

Askey is happy with how things have gone at Macclesfield since he was appointed manager for a second time in June 2013.

“We have had a good start to the season,” said Askey. “ It is always a struggle as we have got one of the lowest budgets in the division and you never know from one month to the next whether you can pay the wages, we have always got that going on.

“With the players we have got and the money spent we have got good value for money.

“We have been there or there abouts the last three or four years and if we had some investment, we could get into the play-offs.”

Dean Keates, Joey Jones and Andy Davies have been appointed as the interim management team and will again be at the helm for Tuesday night's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Stamford at The Racecourse.

The first meeting between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday and Keates is demanding an improvement from the players.

“Second half, it wasn’t good enough and what I expect and what is expected of the football club,” said Keates. “The positive is we are still in the competition.

“It wasn’t great and we wanted to get through. It has been put to bed and we will go again tonight. We have told the lads that we expect them to put on a performance.”

Darren Caskey, assistant to Mills, was back at the club on Monday and helped run the training session, although his future remains unclear.

“Darren is still contracted to the club, he has been in and helped out,” added Keates. “It was left to me, Andy and Joey at the weekend and nothing has been said to us any different than that.”

Mills, who returned to York City as manager at the weekend, has revealed he wants to take Caskey with him to Bootham Crescent.