Wrexham chocolatier becomes world's fastest truffle maker after smashing Gino D’Acampo's record

A chocolatier from North Wales has become the fastest truffle maker on the planet after smashing the world record in front of a cheering crowd at a food festival.

Jo Edwards broke the record of TV chef Gino D’Acampo in the main demonstration kitchen at Hamper Llangollen over the weekend and has now sent off the evidence to the Guinness World Records.

It was the perfect way for Jo, 42, to celebrate the 10th birthday of her artisan chocolate company, Aballu, which she founded in 2006.

According to Jo, it was more difficult than expected because the chocolate was stickier than normal, making rolling and coating the truffles harder than usual.

But she still managed to better D’Acampo’s total of 47 truffles in two minutes with a new world best of 49. The record was one of the highlights of Hamper Llangollen, which attracted thousands of foodies to the town.

Jo said: “It was a fantastic experience and the number of people in the audience was amazing, they really got behind me.

“I also had family who travelled from Manchester and South Wales to support me.”

Hamper Llangollen chairman Colin Loughlin was delighted with the attendance at this year’s event.

He said: “It has been brilliant and we are really pleased.

“This is our 19th year and the festival is clearly now a very well established and extremely popular event on the calendar of food lovers across North Wales and beyond.

“I’m delighted we continue to attract the very best exhibitors and suppliers to the festival and which helps brings so many visitors to then town.”

Also present was one of Britain’s youngest sommeliers, Dan Davies, 21, who has advised stars such as Sir Tom Jones, actress Jennifer Lawrence and Coldplay’s Chris Martin on which wine to choose with their meals.

At Hamper Llangollen, he helped his dad, Dai Chef, present cookery demonstrations by talking about wines as well as sampling the delights of the food festival.

He said: “The Hamper Llangollen food festival is a wonderful event. I have been coming with dad and the family since I was a little boy and it’s always an event I look forward to.”

Festival visitors were treated to flutist Maria Hayes as she played on the stall of Denbigh gin maker the North Star Distillery.

The artisan gin is the brainchild of hospital worker Mathew Rowland, who launched the first new distillery in the Conwy hills for more than 100 years to produce his folk music inspired new gin.

The head chef of Gales, Llangollen, Jack Hatley, took to the demonstration kitchen stage to prepare a lamb shawarma for the audience and said he was amazed at how good the festival was.

He said: “It’s my first visit to Hamper Llangollen and I’m really impressed. The variation and quality of the products on display is amazing”