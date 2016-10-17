Man admits carrying a knife at Wrexham's Eagles Meadow shopping centre

A MAN who had a knife in a shopping mall has been given a community order.

Paul Williams, 39, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates he admitted to having the knife at Eagles Meadow.

Prosecuting, Justin Espie, said: “The defendant was reported to the police following an incident at Eagles Meadow and was seen by officers near to the police station.

“They spoke to him and he told them that he had a knife in his bag and he surrendered it.”

Euros Jones, defending, told the court that Williams had been struggling with drug and alcohol issues.

He added that Williams’ father collected knives and one of them had gone missing so Williams went into Wrexham to buy a replacement, which he took to Eagles Meadow to show his sister.

She, knowing of his struggle became worried and went with him to the police station to report that he had the knife.

It was just outside the station that they were stopped by officers.

Mr Jones said: “He had no idea he had done anything wrong and he did not have a reasonable excuse.

“He bought it at 11am and then went to the police at 2pm.

“If he had gone straight home after buying it then that would have been fine.”

Magistrates gave Williams a 12-month community order and ordered him to pay legal costs of £85 and a surcharge of £85.