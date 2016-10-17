John Mills insists Wrexham AFC will get the right man in charge at The Racecourse

DIRECTOR John Mills insists Wrexham’s recruitment process will be a lot more in depth in a bid to find the manager who will finally bring success to The Racecourse.

Gary Mills was sacked as Wrexham boss on Thursday afternoon with the Reds languishing 15th in the National League table.

Joey Jones, Andy Davies and Dean Keates took temporary charge for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Stamford and will again be at the helm for tomorrow’s replay at The Racecourse.

But the board will now begin the process of finding the man that can hopefully lead Wrexham, relegated from the Football League in 2008, to promotion.

Macclesfield Town boss John Askey is the favourite to land the job, with Jim Harvey, Craig Harrison and Gary Brabin also believed to be in the frame.

“We have had a lot of applications in already, well into double figures,” said director Mills.

“Obviously there are a lot of chancers in there and people we will not be considering for various reasons, no reflection on themselves.

“One thing I need to stress is we have gone through this process a number of times already.

“We have learnt a lot over the last four and a half years so this time the criteria will be different.

“It will be a lot more in depth and hopefully this time we get the right man who is going to take us forward.”

Wrexham took an early lead through Shaun Harrad at Stamford but the Northern Premier League Division One South side equalised in the second half and came closest to scoring a winner.

Mills admitted under-performing Wrexham did well to avoid defeat with goalkeeper Shwan Jalal having an outstanding game.

“It is a shock to everyone what has been going on this week,” said Mills. “Especially the players at the start of the week who thought they were going to play a certain way under the former manager and his style but under different management, different arrangements and feel to the team.

“We were lucky to hold on and the goalkeeper has played well.”

Mills added: “We move onto the next game. Hopefully things will settle down a bit, the players will find their feet and understand where they are now.

“The manager has gone but the players are still at the club and they need to realise that.

“Between now and the end of the season, they have to realise that they are playing for their own careers as well so they need to show a bit better than they did today.”