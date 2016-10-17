Under-inflated car tyre contributed to Corwen crash which claimed the lives of four people

FOUR people lost their lives after a driver lost control of his car and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

An under-inflated tyre was a contributory factor in a two-vehicle collision on the A5 near Corwen, an inquest at Ruthin was told.

According to coroner John Gittins, three young men and a pensioner died after one of the drivers lost control of his car and ended up on the wrong side of the road last November.

The driver of the car who lost control, Jacob Hocking, 22, was described as “a proud Welshman” who loved fishing, rugby and regularly volunteered at Llangollen Heritage Railway.

He also loved driving, and had bought the Vauxhall Astra just six weeks prior to the crash which claimed his life as well as those of his two friends, Jackson Edwards, 20, and Adam Richards, 21.

According to PC James Nobbs, of North Wales Police, the vehicle was found to have an under-inflated rear tyre caused by corrosion to the rim, which contributed to Mr Hocking losing control of the car on a bend before ending up spinning onto the wrong side of the road - where it was struck on the side by the second vehicle.

The deceased driver of the other vehicle Anthony (Tony) Steel, 74, of Birkenhead, would have had just 1.3 seconds to swerve to the other side of the road to avoid the collision, the hearing was told.

Mr Steel and his friend John Evans were on their way to visit another friend for a Bible study and had set off an hour earlier than they usually would because of bad weather.

Mr Evans survived after being flown by air ambulance to hospital in Stoke with multiple injuries including three broken ribs, a lacerated liver and a spinal injury and hernia.

Mr Evans said he saw the Vauxhall Astra driven by Mr Hocking just five yards in front of them on the wrong side of the road.

“There was a loud bang,” he said. “The windscreen shattered. The airbags went off.

“There was the smell of water on hot metal, and then silence. Total silence. I turned to Tony and said ‘are you alright, Tony?’ He said ‘Yes. He was on the wrong side of the road’.”

According to police, the speed was not necessarily excessive with evidence that all were wearing their seatbelts at the time of impact.

Jackson Edwards, 20, attended school in Ruthin before enrolling at Wrexham Catering College. He worked part time as a chef at The Aqueduct in Fontcysyllte.

His father Chris said: “Jackson won many awards for his culinary skills and he definitely had the ability to e a successful chef.

“He’d love to cook for his family and friends.

“He had loads of good friends. More than 450 people attended his funeral.

“He is very much missed and I know he’ll be up in Heaven looking after us now.”

Adam Richards, a former pupil at Ysgol Dinas Bran in Llangollen who worked as a chef in Wrexham and lived in Ruabon, is survived by his daughter and two sisters, as well as his parents.

His mother said: “It was devastating. He was my son and I loved dearly. I miss him very much; I take each day at a time and love Adam with all my heart.”

Summing up at the inquest hearing in Ruthin, Mr Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said: “I think this is a reminder to us all of the importance of vehicle maintenance, particularly with the inflation of tyres. Sadly this is not uncommon.

“This was not solely the cause but it was a significant contributing factor to Mr Hocking losing control on that particular corner.

“It’s not a question of speed, but the under-inflation was significant and something we should all take greater care to check.”

At the time of the collision Mr Steel’s family said: “He was a kind, caring and good husband to Joan, married for 43 years, loving father to three and grandfather to six.”