Decision to axe poverty reduction system 'will make North East Wales suffer'

THE phasing out of a poverty reduction system is “unfair” and will only make North East Wales suffer.

That was the stance taken by Christine Jones, Flintshire Council cabinet member for social services, in response to the announcement earlier this week that Communities First would be ending.

Announcing the change in the Senedd, Carl Sargeant, cabinet secretary for communities and children, said it was “clear that no single programme can protect communities” from social and economic changes ahead and he was “not convinced that continuing to focus on 52 small areas is the most effective way to deliver for Wales.”

Mr Sargeant, the Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, added that a new approach would be adopted to “reflect the continuing effects of austerity” and “support resilient communities”.

The scheme is a community focused programme to help tackle poverty, providing funding within local authority areas known as Communities First Clusters to narrow the gaps between the most deprived and more affluent areas.

Cllr Jones’ Sealand ward has benefited from Communities First support since 2008 and she said services would be lost as a result.

She said: “They do a load of really good work in the area. I fought to get it brought to Sealand and we’re now losing it.

“The team is absolutely wonderful and we don’t know if now they’ll lose their jobs because we don’t know what the plan is moving forward.

“We’re absolutely devastated as are the staff. It goes from strength to strength every year. I don’t know how it can be said it’s not working.

“That may be the case in South Wales but it’s fantastic in North East Wales and I don’t know why we should have to suffer. It’s really upsetting.”

The Communities First programme has operated in Flintshire since 2001 and covers neighbourhoods in Flint, Mold, Holywell and Deeside.

The programme has supported communities through projects and services to tackle unemployment, raise skill levels, create enterprise and improve health and learning outcomes.

Cllr Jones said without the scheme, services would be lost across the county.

She added: “We’ll lose these services and facilities because as a council, Flintshire can't afford to replace them.

“We’re going to have to start fundraising now to protect the dementia cafe in Sealand.

“Carl Sargeant didn’t say what's going to happen next. We’ll have to wait until January which is just so unfair.

“We’ll carry on as we have done but we don't know for how long. We’re absolutely distraught, it's so, so sad.”

In a speech announcing the phasing out of Communities First, Mr Sargeant said he wanted the new approach to focus on “three key areas going forward: employment, early years and empowerment.”

A further statement would be made in the New Year, Mr Sargeant added.

Cllr Derek Butler, Flintshire Council cabinet member for economic development, said the decision by Welsh Government placed communities in a state of uncertainty.

He said: “In Flintshire, Communities First has made great strides on the ground and again, this just places us in more limbo because we haven’t heard what it will be replaced with.

“For people in Communities First, the wait for information is difficult.

“Communities First has a proud legacy of real achievements in the communities it has served in Flintshire.

“The council welcomes the opportunity to discuss the future support for communities with the Welsh Government and, in particular, how the economic growth of counties like Flintshire can be harnessed to benefit everyone.”

In Wrexham, Caia Park and Plas Madoc were two of the large Wrexham communities the scheme operated in to try and help tackle deprivation and help thousands of people.

Some of the projects in Caia Park that have benefited from the Communities First programme include The Venture, Gwenfro Valley, the Caia Park and Hightown Early Years Forum and the Caia Park Partnership.

Wrexham Council’s lead member for youth services and anti-poverty, Cllr Ronnie Prince, whose Cartrefle ward is in Caia Park, said the announcement came as a surprise and could be a blow to the area.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock because nobody saw this coming or were made aware of what was coming.

“The community felt it was working for them and I think this could have a big impact, depending on what replaces it, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Very dedicated staff have done outstanding work in the area and I don’t feel that has been recognised, and they haven’t been given the credit they deserve.

“They have often gone above and beyond what they are paid to do and I am concerned at the impact the loss of it will have here.

“I know from first-hand experience the difference it has made to people’s lives in the community, and I feel the Welsh Government need to take a look at why they didn’t change aspects of Communities First earlier if they felt it wasn’t delivering the goods.

“They could have tweaked it here and there and given people a chance, and could have told them they felt it wasn’t working. It’s a real shame.”

He added: “The aim is to get people into the jobs market but quite often staff are working with people who have many different issues which they need to overcome, and quite often they have gone above and beyond in doing that.

“Whatever replaces it has got to lead to people getting jobs, people being independent and leading prosperous lives.

“We will have to wait and see what replaces it, but I just hope we aren’t here in 10 years time seeing another scheme scrapped.”

Making the announcement to scrap Communities First, Mr Sargeant explained a new scheme to replace it would target “employment, early years, and empowerment”.

He said: “While Communities First has supported people in some of our most deprived areas over the last 15 years, I am not convinced that continuing to focus on 52 small areas is the most effective way to deliver for Wales.

“I am minded to phase out the Communities First programme while establishing a new approach to meet the challenges of the future.

“The new approach will focus on three key areas of employment, early years, and empowerment.

“Over the coming months we will look afresh at how the Welsh Government can support resilient communities.

“This means communities that are empowered and engaged; communities that are ready and able to work; communities that can offer children the best start in life.”