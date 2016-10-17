Wrexham football hooligans reported to be involved in mass brawl in Dublin

FOOTBALL hooligans from Wrexham were reported to have been in a mass brawl with fans from rival clubs in Dublin last week.

According to Irish newspaper, The Sunday World, the Wrexham hooligans travelled to the city to support local club Bohemians in a big derby game on Friday, October 7.

And trouble was sparked after Wrexham fans allegedly stole a Bury flag from the hotel where their fans had been staying.

After Shamrock Rovers - a club some Bury fans have an allegiance to - had played a derby game against Bohemians a mass brawl broke out between supporters on Dorset Street, one of the main routes into the city centre.

In a video clip a group of about 30 people can be seen fighting in the middle of the road, forcing onlookers to flee and a taxi that almost drove into the melee having to reverse back down the street.