Connah's Quay High School upgrade proposals ‘six years old’

Proposals to upgrade a Deeside high school that will house students from a neighbouring school were first mooted six years ago.

Ian Budd, Flintshire Council chief officer for education and youth, told councillors that a scheme to renovate Connah’s Quay High School was originally put forward to members in 2010.

On Tuesday, the authority’s cabinet will debate a potential investment into school buildings of more than £18m which would include an overhaul of the Golftyn Lane location.

The Leader revealed in August that in confirming the closure of John Summers High School in Queensferry, Kirsty Williams, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, stipulated that relevant improvements must be made to Connah’s Quay as the most likely location for students moving over.

During a meeting of the authority’s education and youth overview and scrutiny committee last week, Mr Budd assured members that this was not something the council had hastily arranged to meet Ms Williams’ demands, confirming that the idea of upgrading the 11-16 facility was first put forward in 2010.

He said the scheme would “make sure the environment of Connah’s Quay High School was up to standard.”

Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for education, added: “This was already part of the plan. Some of the rhetoric coming out has been that perhaps we hadn’t thought about this but we had.”

The proposed work includes the replacement of the design and technology and art and food technology blocks.

The three-storey block will be replaced with a new two-storey building comprising administration, design and technology, food tech, art and design and room for additional teaching provision, office space, toilets, lift, stairs and a plant room.

A further £18.5m will be made available to Flintshire Council to develop the project once agreed with the Welsh Government.

Connah’s Quay High School governor Cllr Andy Dunbobbin told the meeting of members: “We’re well into discussions about what an opportunity this is for Connah’s Quay.

“The building looks a bit tired now and this goes to show how much can be created for our children. This is something we should be really proud of.”