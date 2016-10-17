Deeside teenager’s anguish at theft of her dad’s ashes at railway station

A teenager has spoken of her devastation after a bag containing her father’s ashes was snatched from a railway station.

Lauren Lewis, 17, from Queensferry, was at Leasowe station in Wirral when the bag containing a vial with the ashes inside was taken.

Miss Lewis said she had just come home from her father’s funeral when the incident happened.

She said: “I had just returned from Ireland where my dad lived and was cremated.

“It had been emotional few days and we arrived at Leasowe station laden down with bags.

“In our hurry to find a taxi, I left the one bag behind that contained the vial with my dad’s ashes.”

The bag was taken on Sunday, August 29 at about 7am.

Miss Lewis added: “As soon as I realised I went straight back to the station.

“I don’t care about whatever else was in the bag. I just want my dad’s ashes back.

“Wherever it is or whoever has it probably doesn’t realise the significance, so I just hope they see this and it is returned to me.”

PC Andy Richardson, of British Transport Police (BTP), said: “Despite the contents of the bag including cash cards and a mobile phone, it is the vial that the victim is desperate to have returned.

”The victim is heartbroken that something so personal has been taken – and so soon after her father’s death.

“I would appeal to anyone who might have seen the distinctive pendant vial or might know of its whereabouts to do the decent thing and contact us so that it can be returned to the victim.”

If anyone has any information, they are being urged to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 256 of September 14.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

l A 64-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, September 15 and charged with theft.

David Badman, of Rudgrave Place, Egremont, Merseyside, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday ,October 21.