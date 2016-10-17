‘It’s soul-destroying’, says victim of Caia Park car arson

A WOMAN told how she saw her car in flames after an arson attack.

Sandra Mobbs’ grey Toyota Aygo was one of three cars set ablaze in about 20 minutes in Caia Park on Monday.

Miss Mubb, 58, said the fire outside her home in Gernant was “soul-destroying”.

A neighbour woke Miss Mubbs between 1.15am and 1.30am by banging on the window.

“As soon as I got up I said to my partner Dave, ‘It’s the car’ – I just knew it was the car,” she said.

She added that the car was “well alight” and her partner Dave Pentland, also 58, described the scene as the flames took hold.

“It was banging and crackling. We were worried that it was literally going to explode and blow the windows out,” he said.

Miss Mubbs said having no car would cause her difficulties getting to work as a health care assistant one hour away at a care home in Shawbury.

She also faces costs for claiming on her insurance.

She added that the car was a “shell” after the fire and said: “It’s soul-destroying. I don’t know what they hope to achieve by it.

“I said to the policeman that even if they caught them it’s not going to replace anything you have lost.

“It’s just totally unjustified, there’s no need.

“Why people get a kick out of doing something like this I don’t know.”

She added that her car had been vandalised twice in the last year.

The couple told how there were good neighbours on the street and nearby Minafon looked out for each other.

But Miss Mubbs added: “We just want the area to feel safe to live in but I have to say, that at the moment I don’t feel that it’s a safe place to live.

“There might only be the odd thing now and again but that’s not the point.”

Less than 10 minutes later a silver Vauxhall Corsa was targeted at Minafon, where the numberplate and boot were set on fire, and the rest of the car suffered smoke damage.

A silver Volkswagen Golf owned by Coed Aben resident Keith Alyn Torrence, 26, was also set alight.

He and his partner Tiffany Drury-Morrison, 23, were watching a film when they saw blue lights through the window.

Mr Torrence rushed upstairs to see what was happening and saw firefighters spraying his car with water.

The fire melted the car’s bumper and damaged the rear door and Mr Torrence said that while it was still driveable, it was not roadworthy.

There was also smoke damage to the interior, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“It was lucky it didn’t blow up or it might have set the other cars on fire,” Mr Torrence added.

Firebugs first struck at Gernant shortly before 1.30am when a car was gutted.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue service spokesman said two fire engines from Wrexham were sent to tackle the blazes, which were all started deliberately.

It is the latest in a long line of deliberate fires on the estate.

A North Wales Police spokesman said on Friday that a man had been arrested in connection with the fires, and was in police custody.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference U156273, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.