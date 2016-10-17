Concerns raised over 'anomalies' at Pen Y Maes surgery in Gwersyllt

Concerns have been raised over a a surgery that has come under health board control.

Moss residents John, 75, and Pauline Fletcher, 65, said they arrived at Pen Y Maes Health Centre in Gwersyllt on Thursday for blood tests and flu jabs only to be told that no GPs were available.

In an email to Betsi Calwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), they said: “We have concerns going forward unless someone in authority begins to address anomalies in the manning of the centre.

“On Monday this week by all accounts four locum and one resident GP arrived at the practice, with only four consulting rooms that would appear to be an error in management by the authority

“On Thursday we arrived for blood tests and flu jabs only to find out that no GPs were available. That would appear to us to be totally unacceptable.

“Appreciating that it takes time to settle in with the health authority taking over our health centre, although you have had the time over the past few months to resolve and put forward plans in place.”

Mr and Mrs Fletcher also asked in the email how urgent prescriptions were dispensed without GPs and how much pressure did this place on Wrexham Maelor Hospital for patients requiring urgent attention.

Mr Fletcher added: “I required an appointment today for a medical issue only to be informed that it was not possible with no GPs.

”The present system is that you are unable to forward book and only bookings for that day are available. Without a GP in residence that was not possible.

“So I assume I have to contact again on Friday in the hope that I can get in, which no doubt is difficult with now a backlog with effectively the surgery being not operational today.”

The Leader reported earlier this year that GPs at the practice, which has about 8,000 patients, were to terminate their NHS contract.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) took over Pen Y Maes Health Centre in Summerhill from October 1.

A notice at the surgery told patients that pre-booked appointments will not be available from September 14 ‘in the short-term’.

Changes will not be made to blood and nurse tests in September, but the notice added that this could change in October.

Those who need flu vaccinations, which the surgery aims to complete by the end of September, were urged to book to ‘avoid the possibility of missing out this year’.

But Mrs and Mrs Fletcher added that all staff at Pen Y Maes are “professional and co-operative in their responsibilities”.

Cllr Bernie McCann, who represents Gwersyllt East/South ward on Wrexham Council, said that he had been contacted by a patient who could not get an appointment.

A spokesman for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “We apologise to anyone who was unable to make an appointment today (Thursday) at Pen y Maes Surgery.

“The GP due to be on duty was unable to attend clinic this morning due to unforeseen circumstances.

“An advanced nurse practitioner was in attendance throughout the morning to provide care to patients.

”We also have a practice nurse on duty throughout the day, and colleagues at the neighbouring pharmacy are providing support with any prescription queries.

”A neighbouring practice was also on standby to provide cover for emergency appointments throughout the day if this had been necessary.”