Dean Keates admits he would be interested in Wrexham AFC manager role

DEAN KEATES refused to rule himself out of the running for the vacant manager’s job at Wrexham.

Keates took temporary charge of the Reds alongside youth team chiefs Joey Jones and Andy Jones for Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Stamford.

Gary Mills was fired on Thursday with Wrexham languishing 15th in the National League table and was earlier today appointed as York City boss.

Wrexham drew 1-1 at Stamford and host the Northern Premier League Division One South side in tomorrow’s fourth qualifying round replay and former Reds midfielder Keates will again lend a helping hand.

“I have got aspirations of being a manager and no doubt that is the next step,” said Keates, who captained Wrexham to the FA Trophy in 2013.

“Obviously I have enjoyed the last year and a half and the opportunity coaching every day.

“Do I want to be a manager, yes I do. It is not up to me what happens at this football club.

“It is not a yes, it is not a no. I have done it with Joey and Andy, it is about the football club.”

When asked whether he would like to be considered for the manager’s job at The Racecourse, Keates, who still plays for Rushall Olympic, said: “That is not my decision, it is not up to me.

“I still play part-time and I am thankful for the opportunity at Rushall Olympic.

“I had a chat with the manager and explained the situation at Wrexham and he said ‘no worries’ so I am very grateful.

“Even the university have been happy to accommodate me what I am doing, I am happy I have been asked and I am happy to be part of what it is.”

Wrexham took an early lead through Shaun Harrad but Stamford equalised in the second half and they squandered good chances to win the game.

Keates is focused on Wrexham winning the replay and reaching the first round proper of the famous competition.

“It is not ideal, I got on well with Gary and Darren Caskey but it is football,” said Keates. “They are the players for the football club and it is the football club that matters.

“We came here, hopefully we got the win but we didn’t but the positive thing is we have got a replay at our place tomorrow.

“We are still in there and hopefully we can win tomorrow.”

Keates didn’t mind being asked to help Wrexham after Mills, appointed manager in April 2015, was relieved of his duties after the Reds lost four of their previous six games.

“It was not ideal for us but it is not about us, it is about the club and the lads needed to put a performance in,” added Keates,

“First half good enough, second half was not what the lads wanted or what was expected but we have got a chance to put it right tomorrow.

“We had a good chat, a few things have been said and they are ready to go again, they need to raise the performance.”

Jones insists stability is needed at Wrexham as the club steps up its search for another manager.

“I am one of these where I don’t think you can keep changing managers,” said Jones. “I am not a big advocate of that.

“Give the manager time, Gary has had 18 months, I feel for him, Darren Caskey and previous managers who have gone as well because it is a difficult job at times.

“I just don’t think you can keep changing. I know things happen and managers come and it is only my opinion but you can’t keep sacking managers.

“The next appointment is important, I don’t know who it is going to be, but the sooner they do it the better.”

Jones was just pleased to earn a replay following the disappointing showing in the second period.

“It was a great start but we couldn’t really build on it,” said Jones, who added: “Confidence is a big thing. Confidence you lose by the mile and you gain by the inch. From my experience the only way to get confidence back is by going back to basics.”