 ad

Car fire on A55 at Rhuallt Hill leads to severe delays for motorists

Published date: 16 October 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

MOTORISTS have endured heavy traffic following a car fire on the A55.

The vehicle was completely destroyed following the blaze, which took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 at Rhuallt Hill at around 12.43pm.

One lane was closed while the incident was dealt with, leading to severe delays for motorists.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Holywell and Rhyl were sent to the scene.

The fire had been dealt with by 1.13pm and the cause is still under investigation.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Past pictures from Mold

  • l107c8b6
  • l10a98b8
  • l10a98dd
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts