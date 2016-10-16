Car fire on A55 at Rhuallt Hill leads to severe delays for motorists

MOTORISTS have endured heavy traffic following a car fire on the A55.

The vehicle was completely destroyed following the blaze, which took place on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 at Rhuallt Hill at around 12.43pm.

One lane was closed while the incident was dealt with, leading to severe delays for motorists.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Holywell and Rhyl were sent to the scene.

The fire had been dealt with by 1.13pm and the cause is still under investigation.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.