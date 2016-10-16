Gary Mills appointed York City manager just three days after Wrexham AFC sacking

GARY MILLS has made an immediate return to management after being unveiled as York City boss.

Mills makes a return to Bootham Crescent where he was previously in charge from 2010 to 2013, getting the club promoted via the play-offs, just three days after being sacked by Wrexham after a dismal start to the current season.

Mills replaces Jackie McNamara in the York hotseat, with the former Scotland international moving into the position of chief executive.

Mills will take charge of York's training session today ahead of their FA Cup replay against Curzon Ashton tomorrow night.

A statement issued by the club read: “York City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Gary Mills as first team manager.

“Gary will take up his role immediately and will prepare the team for the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round replay away at Curzon Ashton on Monday evening. He will be assisted by Youth Team Manager, Steve Torpey.

“The Club received a deluge of applications from candidates at all levels in football who were both available immediately and also currently working as first team managers. After careful consideration and upon completion of the interview process with a selection of potential candidates, it was decided that Gary Mills was the person most qualified to take the team forward and was consequently offered the role of first team manager.

“Gary was delighted to accept the offer and once the terms of his employment had been agreed with the Chairman, a meeting was arranged, at short notice, with Jackie McNamara to discuss his assessment of the current playing squad.

“Gary is looking forward to returning to York City FC and making an immediate impact with both players and results. He is taking the team this afternoon for the first time, having stayed overnight in York.”