Wrexham's first game since Gary Mills was dismissed as manager ended in a 1-1 draw against Stamford.

Joey Jones, Andy Davies and Dean Keates took charge for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie at the Zeeco Stadium but Wrexham were unable to capitalise on their early advantage.

Wrexham got off to the ideal start by taking the lead in the sixth minute.

John Rooney's cross was headed back across goal by Martin Riley and Shaun Harrad slotted home from close range, scoring his first goal for the club.

But Stamford equalised in the 58th minute after Jevani Brown was brought down in the area by Hamza Bencherif, Lee Beeson converting the resulting penalty.

Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Jalal; Edwards, Riley, Bencherif, Newton; Carrington, Barry; Harvey (Powell 71), Rooney, Jordan Evans (Brandon Burrows 71); Harrad. Subs not used: McDonagh, Dunn, Ben Burrows, Marx, Harry.