Funds from event held in memory of late Wrexham woman to help four people battling cancer

PROCEEDS from an event in memory of a popular Wrexham woman will go towards helping four people battling cancer.

A charity tournament was held at Esclusham Bowls Club to raise money for Wrexham based charity Marilyn’s Fund.

It was set up when Marilyn Jones, 48, of Glan Garth, Maesydre, died on August 5, 2015, just days before she was due to fly to Germany on her fifth wedding anniversary for what she hoped would be life-prolonging treatment.

In the months beforehand, she touched the hearts of Leader reader’s by sharing her story and hopes of accessing the treatment.

Before she died, she told husband David that if she did not “make it”, the money they raised for her treatment should be split between the hospice and her own fund to allow others to make the trip to Germany.

Mr Jones carried out her wishes and set up Marilyn’s Fund last year. She has already raised thousands of pounds

Marilyn was a keen bowls player, and the tournament was held where she used to play – and husband David still does – at Esclusham Bowls Club.

A plaque which bears her name was unveiled at the club earlier this year.

The highlight of the charity night was a bowls tournament which attracted top players from all over the country, and was won by a team from Shropshire.

Mr Jones said: “It was a really good night and we had a really good crowd.

“Bowlers came from all over the country, including a few big names who had played on TV just the night before.

“Everyone had a great time, there was a barbecue and a raffle and we did very well with the fundraising.

“We made £563 which all goes towards the fund, and at the moment we have made four donations to people so far, including Lucia Jones.

“People are starting to get the benefit from it and it really does go a long way. I’d like to thank Esclusham Bowling Club and all players and supporters that came on the night.”

Lucia, of Rhuddlan Road, Buckley, suffers from a rare form of cygnet cell stage four stomach cancer, and has been told by doctors that chemotherapy treatment is no longer working.

The mother-of-two is hoping to raise up to £40,000 for life-prolonging immunotherapy treatment in Mexico, which is not available in the United Kingdom.

Anyone who wants to contact David Jones regarding help towards funding cancer treatment can do so via his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dave.jones.56884.