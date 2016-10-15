Family’s sorrow at reluctant decision to shut Rossett store

A STORE and post office has closed after more than four decades of trading in a village.

The Spar and Post Office on Station Road, Rossett, closed last Sunday after nearly 45 years in the village.

The Rowlands family, who owned the shop, announced last month they would be shutting for good in response to an increasingly difficult economic climate.

In breaking the news, the family placed a notice in the window of the Spar which read: “It is with great regret and sadness that after 44 years of serving the community the Rowlands family wish to announce the closure of the Spar and Post Office on Station Road, Rossett.

“It is not a decision the family have taken lightly but after careful consideration we feel that we have no option but to close the business down.

“Due to economic climate over recent years, changes in the post office policies and increased local competition, it has become unviable to remain open.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their loyalty and support over the last 38 years in our current place.”

Welsh Government minister Lesley Griffiths, AM for Wrexham, has expressed her disappointment at the shop’s closure and said the service was vital to the community.

She has called on the Post Office to resolve the issue as quickly as possible in an attempt to mitigate the loss of the branch.

She said: “Following last month’s disappointing news that the Rossett Spar and Post Office has closed after 44 years of trading in the village, I have made representations to the Post Office calling for the temporary closure to be resolved as soon as possible.

“It provides a vital service to the local community and many elderly and vulnerable people will find it difficult to travel to alternative branches.

“While I recognise the difficult situation, it is essential the postal service remains in the village and I hope a suitable solution can be found which enables the Rossett branch to reopen.”