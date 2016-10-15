Flint 70th anniversary couple land surprise visit from the town's mayor

A FLINT couple had a suprise visit from the mayor on their 70th wedding anniversary.

Frank Hart, 94, and Margaret Hart, 93, who still lead independent lives at their home on Old London Road in Flint, were visited by the mayor and mayoress of Flint, Cllr Ian Roberts and his wife Andrea.

Mr and Mrs Hart were presented with flowers and a card, and Mr Hart said it was a “nice surprise” and that they weren’t expecting the visit.

“We were really thrilled and surprised to have a visit from the mayor and mayoress as we weren’t expecting it at all.

"We also had the letter from the Queen which was nice too.”

The couple both attended council school in Flint and then went on to meet properly outside school in 1940.

Mr Hart said: “We knew of each other in school, but we did actually meet outside of school when I was cycling through Connah’s Quay and Margaret was with some of her friends and they had been for a walk.

"It was love at first sight and it hasn’t changed after all these years.

“I actually made a date with her on that same night we first met.”

Mr Hart served in the RAF as a lorry driver and during his time in the forces visited countries such as Syria, Palestine and Egypt, and Mrs Hart worked in a labratory.

The couple got engaged before the Second World War and then married in 1946 at the Parish Church of St Mary and St David in Flint.

Speaking of their memories after being together for all these years, Mr Hart said: “I’ve got so many good memories of our marriage, but I think just meeting and marrying her is the best memory for me.

“We are both very happy and are doing all right and I still do a lot for myself. We’ve had our ups and downs like everyone else.”

Mr Hart said: “I think Margaret would describe me as being faithful and loving, and I’m still with her and have never strayed. We are very happy.”

The couple celebrated with 31 of their family members with a meal and drinks at the Mill Tavern in Flint.

They have three children, six grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren.