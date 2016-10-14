TASTE TEST: Glynne Arms, Hawarden

MY wife and I have fallen a bit in love with the village of Hawarden since we had a wonderful weekend at the Good Life Experience festival in September.

The food and drink at the event was one of the highlights of our stay so it seemed a natural progression to try out the Glynne Arms which is owned by Charlie and Caroline Gladstone - the couple behind the festival and the nearby Hawarden Estate Farm Shop.

The pub itself, which was built in 1812 and has been lovingly restored, is very much in the image of the festival: the gorgeous smell of a log fire met us as we walked in and we were instantly cooing over the vintage music posters and shabby chic decor which decorate both the bar and dining area.

With two toddlers in tow we’re always on the lookout for distractions and both girls were instantly fascinated by the stuffed owls which looked over us as we ordered them burgers off the children’s menu and savoured a pint of Tatton Blonde (me) and a large rioja (my wife).

As one of only two pubs in Flintshire to feature in the Michelin Eating Out in Pubs Guide the food doesn’t come cheap but with the menus including home-grown and locally-sourced produce it’s certainly worth paying that bit extra as we discovered with our starters.

My lamb croquette with beer and honey mustard was fantastic with the soft, tender meat flaking onto my fork at the merest touch. My wife (a vegetarian) was simarly impressed with her box-baked camembert which came attractively presented on a large wooden board with heaps of foccacia.

Taking the chance to explore, my kids enjoyed pretending to talk to the many busts of William Gladstone which feature throughout the pub while I peered outside and thought how nice the beer garden would be on a summer evening.

While I was tempted by the Sunday lunch, I couldn’t resist the hake, which was served with corn chowder, saffron potatoes, crispy prawn, squid, mussels and Dee estuary samphire.

Thankfully I was rewarded with one of the best meals I’ve had in the long time with the firm and meaty flesh of the hake wallowing in the hearty and comforting surroundings of the chowder to glorious effect.

Extra points for the huge prawns which were lovingly battered and the mussels which were perfectly cooked.

The wife was equally enamoured with her broccoli, blue cheese and sweet onion tart which she described as being like a “very fancy quiche”.

Neither meal scrimped on the helpings and it was sometime before we both looked up from our tasks and savoured every last morsel.

When it came to the desserts perhaps it was unfair to expect the standard to remain as high and both the service and dishes themselves were slightly disappointing.

The kids were happy enough with their Cheshire ice cream but my wife felt her dark chocolate and pistachio fondant with clotted cream was no better than average while my apple and rhubarb crumble was so huge as to be ridiculous and could have easily served two or even three people.

The fact that we waited 30 minutes only increased the slight feeling that the whole meal had petered out a bit.

Despite this though our trip to the Glynne Arms was an overwhelming success and it was a real pleasure to taste some more of the good life. We’ll be back.

