Night time police operation in Wrexham still a success as it enters third year

A POLICE operation to make a town a safer place for a night out is entering its third successful year.

Operation Lex, which involves the police and pub and club licensees, has been running in Wrexham since 2013 and is widely credited with keeping the town safe and helping to boost the night-time economy.

Thousands of people descend on Wrexham’s pubs and clubs every weekend to enjoy the town’s nightlife and Operation Lex was set up to work with evening economy businesses as part of the force’s commitment to reducing anti-social and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

As part of the initiative North Wales Police deploys teams of Special Constables in the early evening to help to prevent issues arising. The ‘specials’ also boost patrols on the streets throughout the night.

The aim of the project is to reduce levels of drunkenness inside Wrexham’s licensed premises, as well as working with door staff and maintaining a highly visible police presence to discourage disorderly behaviour and provide reassurance to the public.

Special Inspector Mike Roberts, who works for a bank in his day job, said: “Being a special constable is a great way to learn new skills and develop existing ones.

“Our work alongside officers and PCSOs through Operation Lex’s proactive policing has reduced incidents of drink-fuelled crime and anti-social behaviour in the town in recent years.

“Working with safer neighbourhood policing teams we will endeavour to help keep Wrexham a safe place for people to enjoy themselves.”

Town centre Inspector Simon Kneale said: “We are extremely fortunate in Wrexham to have such strong support from our Special Constabulary.

“I’m so impressed to see people giving up their time to train, develop and support us in the town.

“We have had such significant support that Special Constables are deployed with our patrol officers and also into the Safer Neighbourhood Teams to support community policing.

“The Operation Lex II support is invaluable. The Special officers deploy each weekend and on key dates into the town centre to provide a highly visible presence.

“This supports our strategy of a Safer Wrexham and facilitates a safe and friendly town centre where customers can enjoy themselves.

“I’m confident the work of the Specials will continue to intertwine with the policing of the town and I hope we can increase numbers to enhance overall effectiveness and resilience.”