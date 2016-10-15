Two Wrexham daycare centres could close as part of budget cuts

TWO daycare centres look set to close with the council ready to pull the plug on funding.

The Plas Yn day centre in Rhos and Caia Park Family Centre on Prince Charles Road, Caia Park, have been notified by letter that they are at risk of closure as part of Wrexham Council budget cuts.

Both centres provide day care for the elderly and those suffering with conditions like dementia, and include activities like bingo and trips out.

The proposals to close the centres form part of the council’s ‘Difficult Decisions’ budget proposals for

2017-18, which are currently out for public consultation.

In a document on the council’s website detailing the future budget proposals, it says that closing centres such as these could save the council up to £47,000 a year.

The document states: “Over the last few years we have been gradually moving away from being a direct provider of traditional ‘day centre’ provision for older people. Instead we are working in ways which better ensure older people are able to remain an active part of their own communities, for example through providing the Shared Lives service and Community Agents both focused on supporting older people to access services, activities etc, within their local communities.

“There is also a wide range of day centre services operated by the independent sector and third sector across Wrexham offering a wide range of choice and experiences for older people.

“As a result of the development of alternative services, we have seen the demand for places in council-run day centres reduce. We will continue this shift in the way we work and review whether the council should continue directly providing older people’s day centres.

“We have already carried out some consultation with older people and will continue to consult with service users and their families on the future of council run day centres.”

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “Wrexham Council Adult Social Care Department has commenced a consultation on the proposal that the council ceases to be a direct provider of older people’s day services. This would mean the decommissioning of day services currently provided at Caia Park and Plas yn Rhos.

“It is acknowledged that the proposed changes will create uncertainty and concern for the service users and their families affected and for staff.

“As this is a period of consultation every effort will be made to ensure services users, their families and staff have the opportunity to express their views and to be supported in doing so.”

Cllr Joan Lowe, lead member for health and adult social care, said: “The council can reassure all those affected by the proposals that their views will be fully considered and any proposed changes will be fully explained and discussed with them.

“Any decision will only be taken once consultation is complete and all feedback has been given full consideration.”